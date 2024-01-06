Can we count on Murray State to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Murray State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Murray State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 3-1 NR NR 250

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 29, Murray State took down the Bradley Braves (No. 57 in the RPI) by a score of 79-72. The leading scorer against Bradley was Rob Perry, who recorded 19 points with three rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

81-59 on the road over Evansville (No. 117/RPI) on January 6

85-73 at home over UIC (No. 193/RPI) on January 2

78-72 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 298/RPI) on November 10

75-54 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 300/RPI) on December 30

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Murray State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-5 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Racers are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Murray State is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Murray State is facing the 164th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

As far as the Racers' upcoming schedule, they have no games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams over .500.

Murray St has 10 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Murray State's next game

Matchup: Missouri State Bears vs. Murray State Racers

Missouri State Bears vs. Murray State Racers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Murray State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.