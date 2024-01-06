When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Murray State be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

Want to bet on Murray State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Murray State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 3-0 NR NR 80

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State's best wins

Against the Illinois State Redbirds on January 6, Murray State secured its signature win of the season, which was a 90-55 home victory. The leading point-getter against Illinois State was Briley Pena, who dropped 19 points with four rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

93-85 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 187/RPI) on December 9

93-73 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 207/RPI) on December 1

108-78 at home over Bellarmine (No. 209/RPI) on November 21

98-79 at home over Little Rock (No. 225/RPI) on December 14

88-75 at home over UT Martin (No. 263/RPI) on November 28

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Murray State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Racers are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Murray State faces the 274th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Racers' 17 remaining games this season, 17 are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records over .500.

Murray St's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Murray State's next game

Matchup: Indiana State Sycamores vs. Murray State Racers

Indiana State Sycamores vs. Murray State Racers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Murray State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.