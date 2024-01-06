The Evansville Purple Aces (10-2, 1-1 MVC) meet the Murray State Racers (3-9, 1-1 MVC) in a matchup of MVC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Evansville Game Information

Murray State Players to Watch

Jacobi Wood: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Ellington: 10.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK Rob Perry: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Quincy Anderson: 10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Brian Moore Jr.: 11.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Evansville Players to Watch

Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Yacine Toumi: 10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Tanner Cuff: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Kenny Strawbridge: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Antonio Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Murray State vs. Evansville Stat Comparison

Evansville Rank Evansville AVG Murray State AVG Murray State Rank 45th 82.5 Points Scored 71.3 268th 169th 70.5 Points Allowed 73.8 253rd 87th 39 Rebounds 33.7 296th 241st 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.1 194th 246th 6.8 3pt Made 7.3 205th 50th 16.3 Assists 12.5 249th 54th 10.1 Turnovers 8.9 10th

