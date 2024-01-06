The Illinois State Redbirds versus the Murray State Racers is one of six games on Saturday's college basketball schedule that has a MVC team on the court.

MVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UIC Flames at Missouri State Bears 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Indiana State Sycamores at Northern Iowa Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Bradley Braves at Belmont Bruins 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Evansville Purple Aces at Drake Bulldogs 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Illinois State Redbirds at Murray State Racers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Valparaiso Beacons at Southern Illinois Salukis 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 -

