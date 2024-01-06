For bracketology insights around Northern Kentucky and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Northern Kentucky ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-8 3-2 NR NR 204

Northern Kentucky's best wins

In its best victory of the season, Northern Kentucky beat the Youngstown State Penguins in a 79-76 win on January 4. The leading scorer against Youngstown State was Marques Warrick, who recorded 29 points with one rebound and three assists.

Next best wins

88-73 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 206/RPI) on November 22

85-75 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 287/RPI) on December 17

72-64 at home over LIU (No. 326/RPI) on November 25

77-59 at home over Robert Morris (No. 334/RPI) on November 29

71-55 on the road over IUPUI (No. 361/RPI) on December 2

Northern Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Northern Kentucky has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

Based on the RPI, the Norse have six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Northern Kentucky has been handed the 207th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Norse's 15 remaining games this season, four are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records north of .500.

Northern Kentucky has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Northern Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Northern Kentucky Norse

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Northern Kentucky Norse Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

