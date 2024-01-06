On Saturday, January 6 at 5:45 PM CT, Greenwood High School will host Owensboro High School.

Owensboro vs. Greenwood Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 5:45 PM CT

5:45 PM CT Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Warren County Games Today

Henderson County High School at Bowling Green High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6

7:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Daviess County Games Today

Apollo High School at Cumberland County High School