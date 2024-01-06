You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jason Robertson, Filip Forsberg and other players on the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators before their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday at American Airlines Center.

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Forsberg's 19 goals and 24 assists in 39 games for Nashville add up to 43 total points on the season.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Jan. 4 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Jan. 2 0 1 1 2 at Capitals Dec. 30 0 0 0 8 at Red Wings Dec. 29 2 1 3 7 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 0 0 0 4

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Ryan O'Reilly has helped lead the offense for Nashville this season with 15 goals and 18 assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Jan. 4 0 1 1 1 vs. Blackhawks Jan. 2 1 1 2 3 at Capitals Dec. 30 0 1 1 4 at Red Wings Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 1 1 2 5

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Nashville's Roman Josi is among the leading scorers on the team with 31 total points (eight goals and 23 assists).

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Jan. 4 0 1 1 4 vs. Blackhawks Jan. 2 0 1 1 4 at Capitals Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 at Red Wings Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 37 points in 37 games (12 goals and 25 assists).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Jan. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 2 2 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 0 2 2 6 at Blues Dec. 27 1 0 1 5

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) to the team.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Jan. 4 1 0 1 5 vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 1 1 2 3 at Blues Dec. 27 0 0 0 2

