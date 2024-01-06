Warren County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In Warren County, Kentucky, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Warren County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Owensboro High School at Greenwood High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henderson County High School at Bowling Green High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
