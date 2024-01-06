Saturday's contest at Liberty Arena has the Liberty Lady Flames (5-10) matching up with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6) at 2:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-66 victory for Liberty, so expect a tight matchup.

The Hilltoppers won their last outing 97-39 against West Virginia State University on Friday.

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 67, Western Kentucky 66

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Hilltoppers beat the Vermont Catamounts in a 62-50 win on November 25. It was their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hilltoppers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Flames have three Quadrant 3 wins, tied for the 35th-most in the nation. But they also have one Quadrant 3 loss, tied for the 170th-most.

Western Kentucky has seven wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Western Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

62-50 over Vermont (No. 169) on November 25

72-68 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on December 18

62-56 at home over Cornell (No. 215) on November 13

66-60 over Nevada (No. 229) on December 20

70-64 at home over Mercer (No. 230) on November 6

Western Kentucky Leaders

Acacia Hayes: 16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76)

16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76) Alexis Mead: 10.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)

10.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50) Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65)

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65) Karris Allen: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Odeth Betancourt: 5.9 PTS, 50.7 FG%

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers have a +79 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 68.1 points per game, 148th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.9 per outing to rank 152nd in college basketball.

The Hilltoppers are scoring more points at home (70.5 per game) than away (66.6).

At home, Western Kentucky gives up 56.5 points per game. On the road, it allows 65.4.

In their last 10 games, the Hilltoppers are scoring 67.7 points per game, compared to their season average of 68.1.

