Western Kentucky vs. Liberty January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Liberty Flames (10-3, 0-0 CUSA) meet a fellow CUSA opponent, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3, 0-0 CUSA), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and is available via CBS Sports Network.
Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Don McHenry: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Brandon Newman: 9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyrone Marshall: 8.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Babacar Faye: 7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rodney Howard: 9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Liberty Players to Watch
- Zach Cleveland: 10.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kyle Rode: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 11.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Joseph Venzant: 6.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Colin Porter: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Stat Comparison
|Western Kentucky Rank
|Western Kentucky AVG
|Liberty AVG
|Liberty Rank
|75th
|79.9
|Points Scored
|79.2
|87th
|230th
|72.8
|Points Allowed
|59.5
|8th
|24th
|41.8
|Rebounds
|37.7
|130th
|102nd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|184th
|286th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|10.8
|7th
|232nd
|12.8
|Assists
|17.5
|26th
|258th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|8.6
|9th
