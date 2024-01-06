Saturday's CUSA schedule includes the Liberty Lady Flames (4-9) meeting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-6) at 2:00 PM ET.

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

2:00 PM ET

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Acacia Hayes: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Alexis Mead: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Odeth Betancourt: 5.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Liberty Players to Watch

Bella Smuda: 13.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK

13.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Asia Boone: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Hodges: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

