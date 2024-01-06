The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) host the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) after winning four home games in a row. The Flames are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The point total in the matchup is set at 143.5.

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: E. A. Diddle Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Liberty -3.5 143.5

Hilltoppers Betting Records & Stats

Western Kentucky has played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 143.5 points.

Western Kentucky's matchups this season have a 154-point average over/under, 10.5 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Western Kentucky has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

Western Kentucky has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win three times (75%) in those contests.

The Hilltoppers are 2-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

Western Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 4 36.4% 78.3 158.7 61.3 134.9 137.8 Western Kentucky 5 62.5% 80.4 158.7 73.6 134.9 151.3

Additional Western Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Hilltoppers put up 19.1 more points per game (80.4) than the Flames allow (61.3).

Western Kentucky is 5-2 against the spread and 11-2 overall when it scores more than 61.3 points.

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 8-3-0 7-1 6-5-0 Western Kentucky 5-3-0 2-1 3-5-0

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Western Kentucky 19-1 Home Record 9-5 6-7 Away Record 5-9 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.8 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.