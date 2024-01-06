The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Liberty Lady Flames (5-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

  • The Hilltoppers' 68.1 points per game are just 2.4 fewer points than the 70.5 the Flames give up to opponents.
  • Western Kentucky has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.
  • Liberty has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.1 points.
  • The Flames score 62.4 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 62.9 the Hilltoppers allow.
  • Liberty has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 62.9 points.
  • Western Kentucky has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 62.4 points.
  • The Flames are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Hilltoppers allow to opponents (38.6%).
  • The Hilltoppers' 40.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 1.4 higher than the Flames have conceded.

Western Kentucky Leaders

  • Acacia Hayes: 16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76)
  • Alexis Mead: 10.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)
  • Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65)
  • Karris Allen: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Odeth Betancourt: 5.9 PTS, 50.7 FG%

Western Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Nevada W 66-60 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/21/2023 @ Missouri State L 69-68 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/29/2023 West Virginia State University W 97-39 E. A. Diddle Arena
1/6/2024 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena
1/10/2024 Sam Houston - E. A. Diddle Arena
1/13/2024 @ Jacksonville State - Pete Mathews Coliseum

