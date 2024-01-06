How to Watch the Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Liberty Lady Flames (5-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison
- The Hilltoppers' 68.1 points per game are just 2.4 fewer points than the 70.5 the Flames give up to opponents.
- Western Kentucky has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.
- Liberty has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.1 points.
- The Flames score 62.4 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 62.9 the Hilltoppers allow.
- Liberty has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 62.9 points.
- Western Kentucky has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 62.4 points.
- The Flames are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Hilltoppers allow to opponents (38.6%).
- The Hilltoppers' 40.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 1.4 higher than the Flames have conceded.
Western Kentucky Leaders
- Acacia Hayes: 16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76)
- Alexis Mead: 10.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)
- Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65)
- Karris Allen: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Odeth Betancourt: 5.9 PTS, 50.7 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Nevada
|W 66-60
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 69-68
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/29/2023
|West Virginia State University
|W 97-39
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
|1/10/2024
|Sam Houston
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.