DeAndre Hopkins will be running routes against the sixth-worst passing defense in the league when his Tennessee Titans meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hopkins has 68 receptions (while being targeted 127 times) for a team-best 1,011 yards and six TDs, averaging 63.2 yards per game.

Hopkins vs. the Jaguars

Hopkins vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 2 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have allowed 23 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Jacksonville on the season.

Hopkins will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this week. The Jaguars give up 245.3 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Jaguars have allowed 25 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 24th in NFL play.

Titans Player Previews

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 64.5 (-115)

Hopkins Receiving Insights

Hopkins, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in 10 of 16 games this year.

Hopkins has received 27.2% of his team's 467 passing attempts this season (127 targets).

He has 1,011 receiving yards on 127 targets to rank 50th in NFL play with 8.0 yards per target.

Hopkins has had a touchdown catch in four of 16 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has 23.1% of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Hopkins (16 red zone targets) has been targeted 32.7% of the time in the red zone (49 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Hopkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 12/31/2023 Week 17 7 TAR / 7 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/17/2023 Week 15 9 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 12 TAR / 7 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 5 REC / 75 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

