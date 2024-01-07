Derrick Henry will be up against the eighth-best rushing defense in the NFL when his Tennessee Titans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Henry has taken a team-best 261 rushing attempts for 1,014 total yards (63.4 ypg). He has scored 11 rushing TDs. In addition, Henry has accumulated 214 receiving yards (13.4 ypg) on 28 catches.

Henry vs. the Jaguars

Henry vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 4 GP / 99.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 99.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Jaguars during the 2023 season.

Jacksonville has given up one or more rushing TDs to 12 opposing players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 98.6 rushing yards the Jaguars yield per game makes them the eighth-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

The Jaguars have the No. 13 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding 13 this season (0.8 per game).

Titans Player Previews

Derrick Henry Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Henry Rushing Insights

Henry has hit his rushing yards over in 43.8% of his opportunities (seven of 16 games).

The Titans have passed 52.8% of the time and run 47.2% this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 418 rushes this season. He's handled 261 of those carries (62.4%).

Henry has a rushing touchdown in eight games this season, including multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has 50.0% of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (13).

He has 33 red zone rushing carries (67.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Texans 12/31/2023 Week 17 12 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2023 Week 16 19 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/17/2023 Week 15 16 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 17 ATT / 34 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 21 ATT / 102 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs

