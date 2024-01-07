The Phoenix Suns (19-16) face Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, January 7, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Desmond Bane vs. Kevin Durant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Desmond Bane Kevin Durant Total Fantasy Pts 1310.8 1318.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.6 47.1 Fantasy Rank 8 27

Desmond Bane vs. Kevin Durant Insights

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Desmond Bane provides the Grizzlies 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 5.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Grizzlies put up 107.4 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 113.4 per outing (13th in NBA). They have a -210 scoring differential and have been outscored by six points per game.

The 42.1 rebounds per game Memphis accumulates rank 24th in the NBA, 3.7 fewer than the 45.8 its opponents grab.

The Grizzlies make 13.2 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 33.8% rate (30th in NBA), compared to the 13.9 their opponents make, shooting 38.7% from deep.

Memphis forces 14.5 turnovers per game (fourth in league) while committing 13.8 (22nd in NBA).

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Kevin Durant is putting up 29.9 points, 6.0 assists and 6.3 boards per contest.

The Suns average 115.4 points per game (13th in the league) while giving up 113.6 per contest (14th in the NBA). They have a +62 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Phoenix records 43.5 rebounds per game (17th in the league) while conceding 40.5 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by three boards per game.

The Suns knock down 11.9 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.6. They shoot 37.6% from deep while their opponents hit 36.4% from long range.

Phoenix loses the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 14.1 (23rd in the league) while its opponents average 12.

Desmond Bane vs. Kevin Durant Advanced Stats

Stat Desmond Bane Kevin Durant Plus/Minus Per Game -4.2 3.5 Usage Percentage 28.9% 31.1% True Shooting Pct 59.9% 64.3% Total Rebound Pct 7.2% 9.7% Assist Pct 28.3% 28.6%

