Desmond Bane vs. Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (19-16) face Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, January 7, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Desmond Bane vs. Kevin Durant Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Desmond Bane
|Kevin Durant
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1310.8
|1318.5
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|38.6
|47.1
|Fantasy Rank
|8
|27
Desmond Bane vs. Kevin Durant Insights
Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies
- Desmond Bane provides the Grizzlies 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 5.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- The Grizzlies put up 107.4 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 113.4 per outing (13th in NBA). They have a -210 scoring differential and have been outscored by six points per game.
- The 42.1 rebounds per game Memphis accumulates rank 24th in the NBA, 3.7 fewer than the 45.8 its opponents grab.
- The Grizzlies make 13.2 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 33.8% rate (30th in NBA), compared to the 13.9 their opponents make, shooting 38.7% from deep.
- Memphis forces 14.5 turnovers per game (fourth in league) while committing 13.8 (22nd in NBA).
Kevin Durant & the Suns
- Kevin Durant is putting up 29.9 points, 6.0 assists and 6.3 boards per contest.
- The Suns average 115.4 points per game (13th in the league) while giving up 113.6 per contest (14th in the NBA). They have a +62 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
- Phoenix records 43.5 rebounds per game (17th in the league) while conceding 40.5 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by three boards per game.
- The Suns knock down 11.9 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.6. They shoot 37.6% from deep while their opponents hit 36.4% from long range.
- Phoenix loses the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 14.1 (23rd in the league) while its opponents average 12.
Desmond Bane vs. Kevin Durant Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Desmond Bane
|Kevin Durant
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-4.2
|3.5
|Usage Percentage
|28.9%
|31.1%
|True Shooting Pct
|59.9%
|64.3%
|Total Rebound Pct
|7.2%
|9.7%
|Assist Pct
|28.3%
|28.6%
