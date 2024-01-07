How to Watch G League Basketball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Today's G League slate features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Salt Lake City Stars and the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
G League Basketball Streaming Live Today
Watch Salt Lake City Stars vs Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Salt Lake City Stars vs Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Austin Spurs vs G League Ignite
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
