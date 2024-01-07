Find the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Grizzlies prepare for their matchup against the Phoenix Suns (19-16) at Footprint Center on Sunday, January 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies won their last outing 127-113 against the Lakers on Friday. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 31 points in the Grizzlies' win, leading the team.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Derrick Rose PG Out Hamstring 8.4 1.8 3.4 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Foot 5.4 5.0 1.6

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Eric Gordon: Out (Knee), Nassir Little: Out (Knee), Kevin Durant: Out (Hamstring)

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

