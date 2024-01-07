The Phoenix Suns host the Memphis Grizzlies at Footprint Center on Sunday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Desmond Bane and others in this matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +126)

Bane is averaging 24.5 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.0 higher than Sunday's prop total.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Sunday's game (4.5).

Bane has dished out 5.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Sunday's over/under.

Bane averages 3.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).

Get Bane gear at Fanatics!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -115)

Sunday's over/under for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 19.5 points. That's 1.6 fewer than his season average of 21.1.

His per-game rebound average of 5.6 is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (5.5).

Jackson's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -115)

Devin Booker is scoring 26.5 points per game, the same as Sunday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.2 is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Booker's assists average -- 7.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Sunday's over/under (7.5).

He has hit 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under on Sunday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.