Will Ja'Marr Chase Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ja'Marr Chase was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 18 matchup against the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Chase's stats on this page.
Entering Week 18, Chase has 96 receptions for 1197 yards -- 12.5 yards per catch -- and seven receiving touchdowns, plus three carries for -6 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 139 occasions.
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bengals this week:
- Tee Higgins (DNP/hamstring): 42 Rec; 656 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Week 18 Injury Reports
Bengals vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Chase 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|139
|96
|1,197
|512
|7
|12.5
Chase Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|9
|5
|39
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|8
|5
|31
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|15
|12
|141
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|9
|7
|73
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|19
|15
|192
|3
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|13
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|12
|10
|100
|1
|Week 9
|Bills
|8
|4
|41
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|6
|5
|124
|1
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|7
|2
|12
|1
|Week 12
|Steelers
|6
|4
|81
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|12
|11
|149
|1
|Week 14
|Colts
|4
|3
|29
|0
|Week 15
|Vikings
|4
|4
|64
|0
|Week 17
|@Chiefs
|7
|3
|41
|0
