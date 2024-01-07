When Ja'Marr Chase hits the gridiron for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 18 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Ja'Marr Chase score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Chase has been targeted on 139 occasions, and has 96 catches, leading the Bengals with 1,197 yards (79.8 per game) while also scoring seven TDs this year.

In five of 15 games this year, Chase has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Ja'Marr Chase Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 9 5 39 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 5 31 0 Week 3 Rams 15 12 141 0 Week 4 @Titans 9 7 73 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 19 15 192 3 Week 6 Seahawks 13 6 80 0 Week 8 @49ers 12 10 100 1 Week 9 Bills 8 4 41 0 Week 10 Texans 6 5 124 1 Week 11 @Ravens 7 2 12 1 Week 12 Steelers 6 4 81 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 12 11 149 1 Week 14 Colts 4 3 29 0 Week 15 Vikings 4 4 64 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 7 3 41 0

