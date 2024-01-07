At Paycor Stadium in Week 18, the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase will be facing the Cleveland Browns pass defense and Martin Emerson. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.

Bengals vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Browns 160.8 10.7 11 48 10.11

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Martin Emerson Insights

Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense

Ja'Marr Chase's 1,197 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 139 times and has registered 96 catches and seven touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Cincinnati has 3,750 (234.4 per game), 11th in the league.

The Bengals' scoring average on offense ranks 20th in the NFL, at 20.9 points per game.

Cincinnati has been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball 36.7 times game, which is fourth in the league.

In the red zone, the Bengals are passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 73 total red-zone pass attempts (52.1% red-zone pass rate).

Martin Emerson & the Browns' Defense

Martin Emerson leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 59 tackles, one TFL, and 14 passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Cleveland ranks first in the NFL with 165.9 passing yards allowed per game. It ranks 11th in passing TDs allowed (20).

This season, the Browns are midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (20.7 per game), ranking 11th in the league.

Cleveland has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Martin Emerson Advanced Stats

Ja'Marr Chase Martin Emerson Rec. Targets 139 79 Def. Targets Receptions 96 14 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.5 37 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1197 59 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 79.8 3.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 512 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 19 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 4 Interceptions

