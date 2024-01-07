Ja Morant will take the court for the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Phoenix Suns.

Last time out, which was on January 5, Morant posted 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 127-113 win versus the Lakers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Morant, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 25.5 25.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 Assists 7.5 8.1 PRA -- 38.8 PR -- 30.7 3PM 1.5 1.6



Ja Morant Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Morant has made 8.9 field goals per game, which accounts for 5.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 3.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Morant's Grizzlies average 103.0 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Suns are one of the league's slowest with 101.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked 14th in the league, conceding 113.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Suns are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 40.5 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.1 assists per game, the Suns are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

Ja Morant vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 37 27 5 8 1 0 1 1/16/2023 27 29 2 7 5 0 1 12/27/2022 31 34 3 6 3 0 1 12/23/2022 28 12 5 11 0 0 0

