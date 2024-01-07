Best Bets, Odds for the Jaguars vs. Titans Game – Week 18
Best bets are available as the Tennessee Titans (5-11) head into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium on a three-game losing streak.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Jaguars vs. Titans? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Jaguars vs. Titans?
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model projects the Jaguars to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by slightly more points (5.1 to 4).
- The Jaguars have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 67.2%.
- The Jaguars have won 70% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (7-3).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -205 or shorter, Jacksonville has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games).
- This season, the Titans have won four out of the 13 games, or 30.8%, in which they've been the underdog.
- Tennessee has a record of 1-3 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.
Who will win? The Jaguars or Titans? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Other Week 18 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Jacksonville (-4)
- The Jaguars have covered the spread nine times this season (9-7-0).
- In games they were favored in by 4 points or more so far this season, the Jaguars has gone 3-2 against the spread.
- The Titans have put together a 6-9-1 record against the spread this year.
- In games it has played as 4-point underdogs or more, the Titans have an ATS record of 1-3.
Parlay your bets together on the Jaguars vs. Titans matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (41.5)
- These teams average a combined 39.6 points per game, 1.9 less points than the total of 41.5 set for this matchup.
- The Jaguars and the Titans have seen their opponents average a combined 1.6 more points per game than the over/under of 41.5 set in this game.
- The Jaguars have hit the over in seven of their 16 games with a set total (43.8%).
- The Titans have hit the over in five of their 16 games with a set total (31.2%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Evan Engram Receiving Yards (Our pick: 51.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|16
|55.3
|3
DeAndre Hopkins Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 65.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|16
|63.2
|6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.