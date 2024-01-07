Will Kevin Rader Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kevin Rader was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans have a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're looking for Rader's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Kevin Rader Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Titans this week:
- Colton Dowell (DNP/knee): 1 Rec; 3 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Rader 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
|6.0
Rader Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 17
|@Texans
|1
|1
|6
|0
