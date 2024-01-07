Find out how every MVC team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MVC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Indiana State

  • Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 26-4
  • Overall Rank: 49th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th
  • Last Game: W 77-66 vs Northern Iowa

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Drake
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Southern Illinois

  • Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 24-6
  • Overall Rank: 78th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th
  • Last Game: W 71-64 vs Illinois State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Valparaiso
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Drake

  • Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 24-6
  • Overall Rank: 79th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th
  • Last Game: L 87-65 vs Belmont

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Indiana State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Bradley

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 21-9
  • Overall Rank: 93rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th
  • Last Game: W 86-60 vs Missouri State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Evansville
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Northern Iowa

  • Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 15-15
  • Overall Rank: 112th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th
  • Last Game: L 77-66 vs Indiana State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: UIC
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Missouri State

  • Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Overall Rank: 133rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th
  • Last Game: L 86-60 vs Bradley

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Murray State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Belmont

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 17-13
  • Overall Rank: 135th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th
  • Last Game: W 87-65 vs Drake

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Illinois State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. UIC

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-18
  • Overall Rank: 149th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th
  • Last Game: W 70-64 vs Valparaiso

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Northern Iowa
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Murray State

  • Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 10-20
  • Overall Rank: 170th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th
  • Last Game: W 81-59 vs Evansville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Missouri State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Evansville

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 13-17
  • Overall Rank: 175th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th
  • Last Game: L 81-59 vs Murray State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Bradley
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Illinois State

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 11-19
  • Overall Rank: 198th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th
  • Last Game: L 71-64 vs Southern Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Belmont
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Valparaiso

  • Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 3-27
  • Overall Rank: 307th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd
  • Last Game: L 70-64 vs UIC

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Southern Illinois
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.