The Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) hope to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • Northern Kentucky is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Norse are the 304th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings sit at 14th.
  • The Norse's 72.8 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 70.9 the Vikings allow.
  • Northern Kentucky has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Northern Kentucky is scoring 16.5 more points per game at home (81.6) than on the road (65.1).
  • At home, the Norse allow 68 points per game. On the road, they concede 74.5.
  • At home, Northern Kentucky drains 6.6 treys per game, 1.6 more than it averages on the road (5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.3%) than on the road (29.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 92-56 University Credit Union Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne L 73-60 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
1/4/2024 Youngstown State W 79-76 Truist Arena
1/7/2024 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
1/10/2024 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena
1/13/2024 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.