Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Sunday's contest at Truist Arena has the Milwaukee Panthers (7-9) going head-to-head against the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-11) at 2:00 PM (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a win for Milwaukee by a score of 70-65, who is slightly favored by our model.
In their most recent game on Friday, the Norse suffered an 86-56 loss to Green Bay.
Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Milwaukee 70, Northern Kentucky 65
Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- When the Norse took down the Marshall Thundering Herd, who are ranked No. 118 in our computer rankings, on November 18 by a score of 76-66, it was their best victory of the season so far.
- The Norse have six losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.
Northern Kentucky Leaders
- Carter McCray: 12.7 PTS, 9.5 REB, 50 FG%
- Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 12.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)
- Macey Blevins: 10.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44)
- Noelle Hubert: 5.2 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)
- Allison Basye: 5.8 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
Northern Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Norse average 62.6 points per game (245th in college basketball) while allowing 77.4 per contest (347th in college basketball). They have a -192 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 14.8 points per game.
- Northern Kentucky is putting up 62.5 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 0.1 fewer points per game than its overall average (62.6).
- The Norse are scoring 69.6 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 60.3 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, Northern Kentucky is allowing 75.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 79.3.
