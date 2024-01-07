Sunday's contest at Truist Arena has the Milwaukee Panthers (7-9) going head-to-head against the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-11) at 2:00 PM (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a win for Milwaukee by a score of 70-65, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Norse suffered an 86-56 loss to Green Bay.

Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 70, Northern Kentucky 65

Other Horizon Predictions

Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

When the Norse took down the Marshall Thundering Herd, who are ranked No. 118 in our computer rankings, on November 18 by a score of 76-66, it was their best victory of the season so far.

The Norse have six losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Carter McCray: 12.7 PTS, 9.5 REB, 50 FG%

12.7 PTS, 9.5 REB, 50 FG% Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 12.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)

12.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21) Macey Blevins: 10.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44)

10.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44) Noelle Hubert: 5.2 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)

5.2 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56) Allison Basye: 5.8 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse average 62.6 points per game (245th in college basketball) while allowing 77.4 per contest (347th in college basketball). They have a -192 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 14.8 points per game.

Northern Kentucky is putting up 62.5 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 0.1 fewer points per game than its overall average (62.6).

The Norse are scoring 69.6 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 60.3 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Northern Kentucky is allowing 75.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 79.3.

