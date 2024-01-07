Based on our computer model, the Jacksonville Jaguars will defeat the Tennessee Titans when they square off at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, January 7 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Jaguars are putting up 338.1 yards per game offensively this year (14th in NFL), and they are allowing 343.8 yards per game (20th) on the other side of the ball. With 286.6 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Titans rank 27th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 17th, surrendering 333.4 total yards per game.

Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (-3.5) Over (39.5) Jaguars 23, Titans 18

The implied probability of a win by the Titans based on the moneyline is 39.2%.

Tennessee has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

The Titans have covered the spread once this year (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In 2023, five Tennessee games have hit the over.

The average total for Titans games is 40.7 points, 1.2 more than this game's over/under.

The Jaguars have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this matchup.

Jacksonville has put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Jaguars have an ATS record of 4-2.

So far this season, seven of Jacksonville's 16 games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 39.5, 3.6 points fewer than the average total in Jaguars games thus far this season.

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 22.3 21.4 20.8 20.7 24.3 22.4 Tennessee 17.3 21.7 22 19.3 12.6 24.1

