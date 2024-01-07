Bookmakers expect the Tennessee Titans (5-11) to put up a fight in their attempt to break their three-game losing streak, as they are just 5.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. For this game, the total has been set at 40 points.

Before the Jaguars meet the Titans, here are their betting trends and insights. Before the Titans meet the Jaguars, take a look at their betting insights and trends.

Titans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Jaguars (-5.5) 40 -250 +190 FanDuel Jaguars (-5.5) 39.5 -240 +198

Tennessee vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

Tennessee has beaten the spread six times in 16 games.

The Titans have one win ATS (1-3) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been five Tennessee games (out of 16) that hit the over this year.

Jacksonville is 9-7-0 ATS this season.

As a 5.5-point favorite or greater, the Jaguars have one win ATS (1-2) this season.

The teams have hit the over in seven of Jacksonville's 16 games with a set total.

