Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today - January 9
The Memphis Grizzlies (13-23) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Dallas Mavericks (22-15) on Tuesday, January 9 at American Airlines Center, with the opening tip at 8:30 PM ET.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Grizzlies earned a 121-115 victory against the Suns. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a team-high 28 points for the Grizzlies in the victory.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Derrick Rose
|PG
|Out
|Hamstring
|8.4
|1.8
|3.4
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Ja Morant
|PG
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|25.1
|5.6
|8.1
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|5.9
|5.1
|1.6
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Dante Exum: Out (Heel), Dereck Lively: Out (Ankle)
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: NBA TV, BSSW, and BSSE
