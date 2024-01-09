Tuesday's game at Rupp Arena has the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 SEC) matching up with the Missouri Tigers (8-6, 0-1 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 84-72 victory, as our model heavily favors Kentucky.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kentucky vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 84, Missouri 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-12.4)

Kentucky (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Kentucky is 9-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Missouri's 5-8-0 ATS record. A total of 10 out of the Wildcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Tigers' games have gone over. Over the last 10 games, Kentucky has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Missouri has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other SEC Predictions

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game with a +214 scoring differential overall. They put up 90.8 points per game (third in college basketball) and give up 74.3 per contest (260th in college basketball).

Kentucky wins the rebound battle by 1.4 boards on average. It collects 38.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 97th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37 per contest.

Kentucky makes 10.2 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball) at a 40.6% rate (fourth-best in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 per game its opponents make at a 31% rate.

The Wildcats average 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (eighth in college basketball), and give up 88.3 points per 100 possessions (132nd in college basketball).

Kentucky has won the turnover battle by 4.6 turnovers per game, committing 9.1 (19th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.7 (65th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.