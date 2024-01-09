Tuesday's SEC slate includes the Kentucky Wildcats (9-2, 0-0 SEC) playing the Missouri Tigers (7-5, 0-0 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Kentucky Players to Watch

Reed Sheppard: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Tre Mitchell: 13.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Rob Dillingham: 14.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Antonio Reeves: 18.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Wagner: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Missouri Players to Watch

Sean East: 17.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Noah Carter: 11.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Nick Honor: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Caleb Grill: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Anthony Robinson II: 5.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kentucky vs. Missouri Stat Comparison

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG Missouri AVG Missouri Rank 4th 90.6 Points Scored 75.3 173rd 251st 73.7 Points Allowed 72.3 214th 115th 38.1 Rebounds 32.8 327th 228th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.3 305th 12th 10.5 3pt Made 9.3 51st 10th 19.1 Assists 13.3 196th 32nd 9.5 Turnovers 10.4 70th

