Thursday's ASUN schedule includes the Central Arkansas Bears (3-11, 0-0 ASUN) playing the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8, 0-0 ASUN) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Isaiah Cozart: 15.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 4.8 BLK

15.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 4.8 BLK Leland Walker: 14.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Devontae Blanton: 13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Michael Moreno: 8.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK John Ukomadu: 8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Tucker Anderson: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Elias Cato: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Masai Olowokere: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Johannes Kirispuu: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Kentucky vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison

Central Arkansas Rank Central Arkansas AVG Eastern Kentucky AVG Eastern Kentucky Rank 296th 69.4 Points Scored 84.7 23rd 302nd 76.5 Points Allowed 79.8 341st 232nd 35.5 Rebounds 44.5 6th 124th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 14.3 6th 143rd 7.9 3pt Made 8.4 100th 189th 13.4 Assists 16.3 49th 286th 13.1 Turnovers 13 279th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.