Thursday's SEC slate includes the Kentucky Wildcats (6-7) facing the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-1) at 7:00 PM ET.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Game Information

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Ajae Petty: 15.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Maddie Scherr: 16.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Eniya Russell: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brooklynn Miles: 5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Saniah Tyler: 10.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Jordyn Cambridge: 15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Iyana Moore: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Khamil Pierre: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

