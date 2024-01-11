Louisville vs. Pittsburgh January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (5-7) meet the Louisville Cardinals (11-2) in a clash of ACC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Louisville Players to Watch
- Olivia Cochran: 11.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kiki Jefferson: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nina Rickards: 7.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nyla Harris: 9.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sydney Taylor: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- Liatu King: 20.3 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Rapuluchi Ayodele: 7.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aislin: 10.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marley Washenitz: 5.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bella Perkins: 8.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
