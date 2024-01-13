Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Bellarmine Knights (4-10, 0-0 ASUN) play a fellow ASUN squad, the Central Arkansas Bears (3-11, 0-0 ASUN), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Farris Center. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- Peter Suder: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Langdon Hatton: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bash Wieland: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Garrett Tipton: 10.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dezmond McKinney: 6.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Central Arkansas Players to Watch
- Tucker Anderson: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Elias Cato: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Johannes Kirispuu: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison
|Central Arkansas Rank
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Bellarmine AVG
|Bellarmine Rank
|295th
|69.4
|Points Scored
|67.3
|323rd
|301st
|76.5
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|201st
|235th
|35.5
|Rebounds
|33.3
|311th
|122nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|342nd
|147th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.6
|169th
|186th
|13.4
|Assists
|14.5
|118th
|288th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|10.7
|86th
