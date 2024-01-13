The Bellarmine Knights (4-10, 0-0 ASUN) play a fellow ASUN squad, the Central Arkansas Bears (3-11, 0-0 ASUN), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Farris Center. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Bellarmine Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Players to Watch

Peter Suder: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Langdon Hatton: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Bash Wieland: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Garrett Tipton: 10.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Dezmond McKinney: 6.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Tucker Anderson: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Elias Cato: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Masai Olowokere: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Johannes Kirispuu: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison

Central Arkansas Rank Central Arkansas AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank 295th 69.4 Points Scored 67.3 323rd 301st 76.5 Points Allowed 71.7 201st 235th 35.5 Rebounds 33.3 311th 122nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 6.6 342nd 147th 7.9 3pt Made 7.6 169th 186th 13.4 Assists 14.5 118th 288th 13.1 Turnovers 10.7 86th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.