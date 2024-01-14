Louisville vs. Wake Forest January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's ACC slate includes the Louisville Cardinals (12-2) facing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-9) at 2:00 PM ET.
Louisville vs. Wake Forest Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Louisville Players to Watch
- Olivia Cochran: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kiki Jefferson: 12.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nyla Harris: 9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nina Rickards: 6.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sydney Taylor: 9.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Elise Williams: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kaia Harrison: 10.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malaya Cowles: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alexandria Scruggs: 7.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alyssa Andrews: 3.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
