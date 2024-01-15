On Monday, January 15, 2024, the Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) take the court against the Golden State Warriors (15-17) at 6:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BA.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane posts 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. posts 21.0 points, 1.7 assists and 5.5 boards per game.

Santi Aldama averages 11.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.

David Roddy averages 8.0 points, 1.3 assists and 3.9 boards.

Bismack Biyombo posts 5.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Warriors Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Stephen Curry gets the Warriors 27.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Klay Thompson gets the Warriors 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Chris Paul is putting up 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest. He is making 41.2% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

The Warriors are getting 10.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Dario Saric this year.

Kevon Looney is averaging 5.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 58.2% of his shots from the floor.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Warriors 106.8 Points Avg. 116.8 113.8 Points Allowed Avg. 116.3 43.6% Field Goal % 45.9% 33.2% Three Point % 36.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.