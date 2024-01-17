The Louisville Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC) face a fellow ACC team, the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Dean Smith Center. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ACC Network.

Louisville vs. North Carolina Game Information

Louisville Players to Watch

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 9.7 PTS, 9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.7 PTS, 9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Tre White: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Skyy Clark: 15.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ty-Laur Johnson: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot: 14.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

14.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK RJ Davis: 21.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

21.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Ingram Harrison: 13.4 PTS, 7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Cormac Ryan: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Elliot Cadeau: 7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisville vs. North Carolina Stat Comparison

North Carolina Rank North Carolina AVG Louisville AVG Louisville Rank 20th 85 Points Scored 72.9 231st 202nd 72 Points Allowed 75.5 284th 68th 39.4 Rebounds 37.5 137th 106th 10 Off. Rebounds 10.4 76th 150th 7.8 3pt Made 5.3 334th 133rd 14.2 Assists 10.9 332nd 41st 9.8 Turnovers 11.8 186th

