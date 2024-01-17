The Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) play a fellow MVC team, the UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Murray State vs. UIC Game Information

Murray State Players to Watch

Jacobi Wood: 12.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Rob Perry: 14.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Nick Ellington: 10.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

Brian Moore Jr.: 12.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Quincy Anderson: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

UIC Players to Watch

Toby Okani: 13.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.5 BLK

Isaiah Rivera: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Christian Jones: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Ethan Pickett: 7.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jaden Brownell: 7.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

Murray State vs. UIC Stat Comparison

UIC Rank UIC AVG Murray State AVG Murray State Rank 275th 71.1 Points Scored 72.5 245th 41st 64.4 Points Allowed 72.3 207th 214th 35.9 Rebounds 33.9 298th 320th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 8.8 211th 63rd 9.0 3pt Made 7.3 210th 97th 15.1 Assists 12.4 262nd 208th 12.1 Turnovers 8.8 11th

