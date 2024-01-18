The Clemson Tigers (8-6) meet the Louisville Cardinals (13-2) in a matchup of ACC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Louisville vs. Clemson Game Information

Louisville Players to Watch

Olivia Cochran: 11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Kiki Jefferson: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Nyla Harris: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Nina Rickards: 6.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sydney Taylor: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Clemson Players to Watch

Amari Robinson: 17.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dayshanette Harris: 11.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Ruby Whitehorn: 11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK MaKayla Elmore: 4.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Maddi Cluse: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

