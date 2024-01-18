The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) face a fellow CUSA squad, the New Mexico State Aggies (7-9, 1-0 CUSA), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Pan American Center. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Don McHenry: 14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tyrone Marshall: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

Brandon Newman: 9.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Babacar Faye: 7.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Khristian Lander: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Robert Carpenter: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Jordan Rawls: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Christian Cook: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Kaosi Ezeagu: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison

New Mexico State Rank New Mexico State AVG Western Kentucky AVG Western Kentucky Rank 280th 70.4 Points Scored 80.4 61st 189th 71.6 Points Allowed 73.6 241st 248th 34.9 Rebounds 42.0 18th 254th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 10.2 93rd 275th 6.4 3pt Made 6.4 275th 230th 12.8 Assists 12.9 226th 298th 13.2 Turnovers 12.6 263rd

