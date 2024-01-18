Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) face a fellow CUSA squad, the New Mexico State Aggies (7-9, 1-0 CUSA), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Pan American Center. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Don McHenry: 14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyrone Marshall: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Brandon Newman: 9.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Babacar Faye: 7.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Khristian Lander: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Robert Carpenter: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jordan Rawls: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Christian Cook: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kaosi Ezeagu: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison
|New Mexico State Rank
|New Mexico State AVG
|Western Kentucky AVG
|Western Kentucky Rank
|280th
|70.4
|Points Scored
|80.4
|61st
|189th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|241st
|248th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|42.0
|18th
|254th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|93rd
|275th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|6.4
|275th
|230th
|12.8
|Assists
|12.9
|226th
|298th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|12.6
|263rd
