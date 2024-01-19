The Murray State Racers (9-2) face a fellow MVC squad, the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-9), on Friday, January 19, 2024 at McLeod Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Murray State vs. Northern Iowa Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Murray State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State Players to Watch

Katelyn Young: 18.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

18.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Ava Learn: 13 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

13 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Hannah McKay: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Haven Ford: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Maya McDermott: 13.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Emerson Green: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Shateah Wetering: 7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Kayba Laube: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.