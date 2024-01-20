Eastern Kentucky vs. Bellarmine January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ASUN slate includes the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-9, 2-0 ASUN) against the Bellarmine Knights (4-13, 0-2 ASUN), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Bellarmine Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Isaiah Cozart: 15.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 4.2 BLK
- Leland Walker: 14.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devontae Blanton: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michael Moreno: 7.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- John Ukomadu: 6.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- Peter Suder: 11.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Langdon Hatton: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Garrett Tipton: 10.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ben Johnson: 12.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bash Wieland: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Eastern Kentucky vs. Bellarmine Stat Comparison
|Eastern Kentucky Rank
|Eastern Kentucky AVG
|Bellarmine AVG
|Bellarmine Rank
|49th
|81.2
|Points Scored
|68.5
|311th
|323rd
|77.9
|Points Allowed
|74.1
|254th
|14th
|42.5
|Rebounds
|32.6
|331st
|9th
|12.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|341st
|146th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.8
|153rd
|82nd
|15.3
|Assists
|14.2
|133rd
|229th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|10.4
|68th
