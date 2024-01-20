Saturday's SEC schedule includes the Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 SEC) playing the Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kentucky vs. Georgia Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Tre Mitchell: 12.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Reed Sheppard: 12.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Antonio Reeves: 19.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Rob Dillingham: 13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK D.J. Wagner: 12.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Players to Watch

Noah Thomasson: 12.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Silas Demary Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK RJ Melendez: 9.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Russel Tchewa: 6.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Georgia Stat Comparison

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG Georgia AVG Georgia Rank 3rd 90.8 Points Scored 75.4 172nd 260th 74.3 Points Allowed 69.3 131st 97th 38.4 Rebounds 37.5 133rd 259th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 271st 15th 10.2 3pt Made 8.3 108th 12th 18.4 Assists 12.8 231st 19th 9.1 Turnovers 11.0 120th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.