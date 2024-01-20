Kentucky vs. Georgia January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SEC schedule includes the Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 SEC) playing the Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Kentucky vs. Georgia Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Tre Mitchell: 12.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Reed Sheppard: 12.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Antonio Reeves: 19.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rob Dillingham: 13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D.J. Wagner: 12.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Georgia Players to Watch
- Noah Thomasson: 12.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Silas Demary Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- RJ Melendez: 9.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Russel Tchewa: 6.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Kentucky vs. Georgia Stat Comparison
|Kentucky Rank
|Kentucky AVG
|Georgia AVG
|Georgia Rank
|3rd
|90.8
|Points Scored
|75.4
|172nd
|260th
|74.3
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|131st
|97th
|38.4
|Rebounds
|37.5
|133rd
|259th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|271st
|15th
|10.2
|3pt Made
|8.3
|108th
|12th
|18.4
|Assists
|12.8
|231st
|19th
|9.1
|Turnovers
|11.0
|120th
