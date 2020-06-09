Glasgow Daily Times newspaper transitions from paper to digital effective immediately

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the paper’s publisher, the last Glasgow Daily Times print edition will be produced and sent to subscribers’ homes and newsstands Tuesday. The paper will will transition to online only effective immediately.

In a statement sent to 13 News, Publisher Bill Hanson said the coronavirus pandemic forced the paper to change the way they distribute due to loss of revenue.

“The conversion from print to digital only for the Daily Times is necessary due to major losses of advertising revenue during the COVID-19 emergency on top of burdensome print delivery costs, newsprint and ink expenses, and the production outlay required to run the presses," said Hanson.

Subscribers who have not activated their Daily Times digital website access, can do so by calling 812-206-2109.

“We urge Daily Times subscribers to continue to support the newspaper online,” said Hanson.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.