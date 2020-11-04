Rep. Brett Guthrie re-elected for District Two

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -In the race for the second congressional district as incumbent Brett Guthrie of Bowling Green has been projected the winner with 72% of the vote.

Guthrie was elected to public office in 1998 and represented the 32nd district in the Kentucky senate until being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2008.

Guthrie told 13 news about how he plans to handle the coronavirus...And gave an update on a covid-19 vaccine.

"Well, I’ve had a great privilege to serve the people of the second district in Washington. And these next two years are going to be vastly and extremely important. And I’ve been running a lot of called the three Rs. One is we need to restore the way of life we had before the Coronavirus. I’m on the Energy and Commerce Committee of the healthcare subcommittee Oversight Committee of that. So my responsibility has been oversight of the vaccine development, therapeutics development. Within weeks of having a vaccine. We’re within work, we continue to have therapeutics, if you remember, one in about three of people who were on ventilators passed away in March. Now it’s two out of 100. It’s still too much, but we certainly have improved. But so my job over the next specifically in the Coronavirus is one, I believe were within weeks, if not days of having a vaccine approved by science by the FDA, in administering it and distributing it and having the oversight of that we expect to have 25 to 50 million doses by the end of the year, we have 350 million people plus 7 billion across the world as a global pandemic. So oversight to make sure the vaccines get why we had to work through PP before we make sure that we had a substantial number of ventilators and mass that we do that with vaccines, we make sure it’s the right place at the right time.

The second is to rebuild our economy. To restore and rebuild our economy. We have great GDP news, just this weekend. And I believe that the economy is moving forward again. But there are people truly hurting by COVID. And particularly the hospitality industry, people in the restaurant industry, people will have small businesses because there’s not as much foot traffic are being affected. So winning target relief for that.

But on a broader sense that you know, so restore, rebuild and renew, I think renew the American dream, I think we’ve seen this summer is specific communities particularly, but people really feel like they don’t have a step forward towards the American dream. And I want everybody to know, and I want to work hard for everybody, regardless of the color of their skin, where they are, that they have a path forward, and they can reach their potential and not just get a job but a career. And those are things I’m focused on through my education and Labor Committee, particularly on apprenticeships, trying to make college more affordable for particularly having people do apprenticeships, get skills to allow them to earn close to six-figure incomes, if they have the skills they need that people are looking for. And we’re trying to match that and make sure everybody knows that it’s available to everybody and that we really reach out and bring everybody in," said Rep. Guthrie (R-KY-02)

