Rep. James Comer calls for investigation of “outright fraud” in presidential election

By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Representative James Comer took to the Oversight Committee Republicans Twitter today to address the presidential election.

According to the post, Comer said he is calling for immediate hearings to ensure that Americans can be confident in the final outcome.

“Concerns shared by constituents that widespread voting irregularities and even reports of outright fraud may have disenfranchised their votes. So I want to echo his call for this committee to hold hearings to examine this election to ensure that our constituents can be confident that their vote counts.”

Comer also addressed the COVID-19 vaccination in the post saying some democratic governors were hesitant about a vaccine under the Trump administration.

He also said the Transitional Presidential Act provides no clear guidelines for how administrators should proceed when elections are contested.

