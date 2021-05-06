Barren County students gain valuable skills through use of school’s greenhouse

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Sitting behind Barren County High School is a greenhouse that is used by students in the school’s agriculture program. Students are able to take a class where they learn how to grow flowers and vegetables starting from the planting of seeds.

“I think, with the little amount of space it takes to have these programs, it makes a big impact,” Agriculture Teacher Andy Moore said.

Students learn about the process of growing these plants during the school day, and even spend time after school tending to them. “We do try to give them the opportunity to get familiar with all of the stages and all the process,” Moore said. They also learn what kind of care and maintenance each type of plant needs to thrive.

“I think there’s peace of mind when you can have that knowledge and be comfortable with the fact that you could grow a garden,” Moore explained. I just really think that this is something that our generations before us did, and maybe we’ve gotten away from it for a few generations, but most of my students I believe they have that desire to to learn that or maybe take what they have learned at home and enhance it here in this program.”

During the fall of last year, the high school was able to double the size of its greenhouse, installing more advanced technology in the newer section. This allowed for students to also grow about double the amount of flowers and vegetables.

“It’s good for students to realize that they can grow their own food and truly understand where their food comes from, how it starts from a seed and gets to the plate,” Tristann Burks, a student at Barren County High School, said.

After they grow the plants, the greenhouse opens up to the community to buy them. The proceeds go to expand their efforts the next year.

“It’s just really great to help people out and show them what Ag education looks like because we know first hand what that class is like and the work that goes into this greenhouse,” Mollie Webb, a student at Barren County High School, said.

The greenhouse will be open on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

